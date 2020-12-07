Can't connect right now! retry
MBBS, BDS exams will not be postponed: UHS

Monday Dec 07, 2020

University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore. Photo: File/ Geo.tv

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) on Monday announced that it would consider postponing the MBBS and BDS exams to be held next month after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the country.

According to a statement issued by the varsity, exams may be further delayed once the university reviews the COVID-19 situation in January. Until then, the government's coronavirus guidelines regarding examinations and classes will be followed, the UHS said on Twitter.

It added that since a decision to further postpone the January exams has not been taken yet, students must be prepared.

Last week, the UHS had issued a revised date sheet for the MBBS and BDS exams, adding that it would conduct the exams in accordance with the "prescribed SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19".

A notification issued in this regard stated that the Pharmacology & Therapeutics, General Pathology & Microbiology, Forensic Medicine & Toxicology, and Behavioural Sciences exams would take place on January 13, 16, 20, and 23, 2021, respectively, at 8:30 am.

Meanwhile, the General Medicine, Oral Pathology, General Surgery, Oral Medicine, and Periodontology exams have been scheduled on January 14, 18, 21, 25, and 28, 2021, respectively, at 1:30 pm.

Read MoreDelay UHS Lahore professional BDS and MBBS exams, say angry students on Twitter

Earlier, the university had scheduled both MBBS and BDS exams to be held in December but had decided to postpone them upon the directives of the government.

The university's decision to go ahead with the exams in January has not settled well with students. A day ago, several angry students took to Twitter to protest against the revised schedule of the MBBS and BDS exams being conducted by the university.

