Ayeza Khan treats fans with adorable family photos

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan treated her fans with family photos and received love from fellow showbiz stars and admirers.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared sweet family photos featuring herself, along with husband Danish Taimoor, their daughter Hoorain Taimoor and son Rayan Taimoor.



Ayeza Khan posted the photos with a heart emoticon.

She also shared loved-up photos with her hubby in other Instagram posts.

Ayeza received massive applause and love from fans and fellow showbiz stars after she posted the family pictures.

Momal Sheikh commented “MashaAllah” followed by a heart emoji.

Reema Khan wrote, “Stay blessed always.”

Ayesha Omar, Ghana Ali and others also dropped lovely comments on the post.