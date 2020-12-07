Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Camila Cabello is already called ‘daughter-in-law’ by Shawn Mendes’s family

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Pop icons Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's relationship is going strong and the two have been serving couple goals since a while now.

And as the rumour mills go into overdrive about the pair’s next big step, it looks like they already more than willing to move forward in their relationship.

During a chat on the Zach Sang Show, the Wonder hit maker revealed how his father, Manuel Mendes too is in awe of Camila and sees her as his daughter-in-law.

"My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, 'How's my daughter-in-law doing?'” he said.

Referencing his marriage and future plans, he said: “Obviously your parents don't know, but when you know you know. But I definitely went to them a lot about it."

The lovebirds have been going strong since July 2019 and during the entire lockdown period, drew closer to one another. 

More From Entertainment:

Check out the adorable gift Ariana Grande gave to Katy Perry's daughter

Check out the adorable gift Ariana Grande gave to Katy Perry's daughter

A look at John Lennon’s final years ahead of his 40th death anniversary

A look at John Lennon’s final years ahead of his 40th death anniversary

Ayeza Khan treats fans with adorable family photos

Ayeza Khan treats fans with adorable family photos
Veena Malik lied to me about everything: Asad Khattak

Veena Malik lied to me about everything: Asad Khattak
Roald Dahl’s family quietly apologizes for his anti-Semitic declarations

Roald Dahl’s family quietly apologizes for his anti-Semitic declarations

Nick Cannon follows Eminem on Twitter

Nick Cannon follows Eminem on Twitter

Eminem's tweet about Saturday Night Live cameo leaves fans in splits

Eminem's tweet about Saturday Night Live cameo leaves fans in splits

Meghan Markle fans react to new report about her love life

Meghan Markle fans react to new report about her love life

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have nothing to offer to stay in spotlight '

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have nothing to offer to stay in spotlight '
Kate Middleton, Prince William's royal tour labeled 'PR move' as Twitterati lash out

Kate Middleton, Prince William's royal tour labeled 'PR move' as Twitterati lash out

BTS’s Jin reveals what he wants ARMY to take from ‘BE’ album: ‘We are all one’

BTS’s Jin reveals what he wants ARMY to take from ‘BE’ album: ‘We are all one’
BTS reveals their favorite ‘BE’ album song

BTS reveals their favorite ‘BE’ album song

Latest

view all