Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Meghan Markle, Harry likely to set up own awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are excited to celebrate Christmas with son Archie in California, are expected to launch their own award list rivaling Queen Elizabeth’s gongs.

The awards will be run by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation.

The Sun, citing the court documents, reported that the awards will be bestowed in the fields that included charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health.

According to the Daily Mail, those who champion Meghan and Prince Harry’s favourite causes will be honoured in the said fields.

The royal couple’s awards will run alongside Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth honour list that includes Knighthoods, CBEs, OBEs and MBEs.

It is unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will award twice a year like the Queen’s honours.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who resigned from royal duties, are currently staying in over $14 million mansion in Montecito, California.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans
Katy Perry basks in motherhood glow in recent snaps

Katy Perry basks in motherhood glow in recent snaps
Check out the adorable gift Ariana Grande gave to Katy Perry's daughter

Check out the adorable gift Ariana Grande gave to Katy Perry's daughter

Matthew McConaughey says Hollywood has been ‘hypocritical’ with Trump supporters

Matthew McConaughey says Hollywood has been ‘hypocritical’ with Trump supporters
Miley Cyrus is putting herself back on the market with the help of TikTok

Miley Cyrus is putting herself back on the market with the help of TikTok
Prince Charles pokes fun at Prince William’s FA role: ‘They must be desperate’

Prince Charles pokes fun at Prince William’s FA role: ‘They must be desperate’

A look at John Lennon’s final years ahead of his 40th death anniversary

A look at John Lennon’s final years ahead of his 40th death anniversary

Camila Cabello is already called ‘daughter-in-law’ by Shawn Mendes’s family

Camila Cabello is already called ‘daughter-in-law’ by Shawn Mendes’s family
Ayeza Khan treats fans with adorable family photos

Ayeza Khan treats fans with adorable family photos
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes release rendition of 'The Christmas Song' to spread love

Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes release rendition of 'The Christmas Song' to spread love

Latest

view all