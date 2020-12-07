Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Meghan Markle, Harry likely to set up own awards

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are excited to celebrate Christmas with son Archie in California, are expected to launch their own award list rivaling Queen Elizabeth’s gongs.



The awards will be run by Meghan and Prince Harry’s Archewell foundation.



The Sun, citing the court documents, reported that the awards will be bestowed in the fields that included charitable service, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health and mental health.

According to the Daily Mail, those who champion Meghan and Prince Harry’s favourite causes will be honoured in the said fields.

The royal couple’s awards will run alongside Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth honour list that includes Knighthoods, CBEs, OBEs and MBEs.

It is unclear if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will award twice a year like the Queen’s honours.

Prince Harry and Meghan, who resigned from royal duties, are currently staying in over $14 million mansion in Montecito, California.