Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Bob Dylan sells entire song catalog to Universal Music

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group’s music publishing arm, the company said on Monday.

The deal includes Dylan’s iconic 1960s counterculture songs like “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “Like a Rolling Stone”, the company said in a statement, but did not disclose the terms of the deal.

Dylan's song catalog was previously administered by Sony/ATV Music Publishing, according to a Variety report here.

The 79-year-old American singer-songwriter, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2016, has sold more than 125 million records around the world.--Reuters 

More From Entertainment:

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve ultimate couple goals in latest pic

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor serve ultimate couple goals in latest pic
Mehwish Hayat 'fights' with sister Afsheen Hayat in video

Mehwish Hayat 'fights' with sister Afsheen Hayat in video

Hania Aamir breaks down after reading mean comments

Hania Aamir breaks down after reading mean comments

Amelia Hamlin shares new photos with cryptic caption after being snubbed by Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin shares new photos with cryptic caption after being snubbed by Scott Disick
Zainab Jamil's decision to quit showbiz leaves fans divided

Zainab Jamil's decision to quit showbiz leaves fans divided
BTS' New Year concert cancels in-person show, moves online

BTS' New Year concert cancels in-person show, moves online

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney obsessed with being dressed up amid pandemic

Meghan Markle's friend Jessica Mulroney obsessed with being dressed up amid pandemic

Ayesha Omar admits to 'never being the same' after devastating loss

Ayesha Omar admits to 'never being the same' after devastating loss
Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's dance video breaks the internet

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Kate Middleton's spelling error proves she is just as human as we are

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans

Khloe Kardashian makes heart-breaking revelation about Christmas plans
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to set up their own awards

Latest

view all