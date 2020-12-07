Watch: Mohammad Amir bamboozles Colombo Kings' batsmen, takes 5 wickets

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir gestures after taking a wicket during the LPL 2020. — Twitter

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir bamboozled the Colombo Kings on Monday, helping the Shahid Afridi-led Galle Gladiators secure a comfortable win over their opponents.

Amir returned to form by taking five wickets in the T20 clash and helping the Gladiators secure their first win after five consecutive losses. The Gladiatos were able to finish on 171 runs from their innings.

The Gladiators comfortably reached their target in the 18th over of their innings, with Ahsan Ali scoring a blistering 56 runs.

With his latest performance, Amir became the first bowler of the Lanka Premier League to take five wickets in a match.

Tweets appreciating the fast bowler appeared on social media, recognising Amir's impressive feat.



