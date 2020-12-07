Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Monday Dec 07 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: Mohammad Amir bamboozles Colombo Kings' batsmen, takes 5 wickets

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 07, 2020

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir gestures after taking a wicket during the LPL 2020. — Twitter

Left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir bamboozled the Colombo Kings on Monday, helping the Shahid Afridi-led Galle Gladiators secure a comfortable win over their opponents. 

Amir returned to form by taking five wickets in the T20 clash and helping the Gladiators secure their first win after five consecutive losses. The Gladiatos were able to finish on 171 runs from their innings. 

The Gladiators comfortably reached their target in the 18th over of their innings, with Ahsan Ali scoring a blistering 56 runs. 

With his latest performance, Amir became the first bowler of the Lanka Premier League to take five wickets in a match. 

Tweets appreciating the fast bowler appeared on social media, recognising Amir's impressive feat. 


More From Sports:

52 members of Pakistan's cricket contingent in New Zealand finally allowed to end isolation

52 members of Pakistan's cricket contingent in New Zealand finally allowed to end isolation
New Zealand tour won’t be easy for Pakistan, says Mushtaq Ahmed

New Zealand tour won’t be easy for Pakistan, says Mushtaq Ahmed
Shahid Afridi wishes daughter a happy birthday, shares heart-warming message

Shahid Afridi wishes daughter a happy birthday, shares heart-warming message
Watch: Sania Mirza offers fans a sneak peak into her workout routine

Watch: Sania Mirza offers fans a sneak peak into her workout routine
Pak vs NZ: PCB announces 18-player squad for New Zealand T20Is

Pak vs NZ: PCB announces 18-player squad for New Zealand T20Is
Wasim Akram reacts to Pakistan cricket team's COVID-19 fiasco in New Zealand

Wasim Akram reacts to Pakistan cricket team's COVID-19 fiasco in New Zealand
Lahore court asks Babar Azam, family to stop harassing woman alleging rape

Lahore court asks Babar Azam, family to stop harassing woman alleging rape
Pak vs NZ: PCB slams ‘non-professionalism’ of New Zealand health authorities

Pak vs NZ: PCB slams ‘non-professionalism’ of New Zealand health authorities
International Hockey Federation scraps traditional qualifying round for World Cup

International Hockey Federation scraps traditional qualifying round for World Cup
Pak vs NZ: Will PCB call its squad back if players feel 'uncomfortable' on tour?

Pak vs NZ: Will PCB call its squad back if players feel 'uncomfortable' on tour?
Naveen ul Haq hits back at Shahid Afridi following LPL spat

Naveen ul Haq hits back at Shahid Afridi following LPL spat
Watch: Sania Mirza teaches Izhaan Mirza all about traffic signals

Watch: Sania Mirza teaches Izhaan Mirza all about traffic signals

Latest

view all