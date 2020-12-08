Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Aniston leaves former beau John Mayer in awe, fans speculate reunion

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Jennifer Aniston earlier commented on one of John Mayers's Instagram Lives

Jennifer Aniston's former beau John Mayer was seen gushing over her jaw-dropping pictures, driving fans alll over the internet crazy. 

Eagle-eyed fans of the duo noticed Mayer liked a series of pictures of their pair posted to a fan page called @JenniferAnistonFaniston.

The photos are from Vanity Fair's 2009 Oscars After Party, wherein the Friends alum can be seen rocking a strapless beige gown and John looks dapper in a black tux.

The public display of affection is mutual and comes after Jen earlier commented on one of John's Instagram Lives right at the beginning of the pandemic.

When the duo split in 2008, John revealed to TMZ why the parted ways.

“People are different, people have different chemistry. I ended a relationship to be alone because I don’t want to waste somebody’s time if something’s not right. It’s not about years, it’s about going out with somebody, being truthful on the way in, being truthful in the middle and being truthful on the way out.” 

