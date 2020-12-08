Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Brian Austin Green asks for joint custody of his sons with Megan Fox

Tuesday Dec 08, 2020

Brian Austin Green has requested Megan Fox for joint custody of their kids as he filed his own petition on Monday.

According to a court filing obtained by People magazine, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star requested joint legal and physical custody of the kids as he filed for divorce a day prior to Thanksgiving.

The Blast reported that the Transformers actor had also filed for a divorce before the holiday.

The estranged couple co-parent sons Noah Shannon, 8, Bodhi Ransom, 6 and Journey River, 4.

Their separation was confirmed earlier this year in May by Green in his podcast.

“I will always love [Megan]. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special,” he said, adding that they would “still do family vacations and holidays as a family and really make that a focus for the kids.”

