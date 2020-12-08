Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 08 2020
Kate Middleton was left in the lurch by William before holiday season

Prince William, after cancelling holiday plans with Kate Middleton before their wedding, had left his bride-to-be in tears.

As per royal biographer Katie Nicoll, the Duchess of Cambridge, prior to her marriage was left weeping after the couple had to spend their Christmas apart.

It was only a downhill from there for Kate as William also cancelled the plans he had for New Year’s Eve at the very late minute.

Writing in her book The Making of a Royal Romance, Nicholl claimed: “In November 2006, just before William graduated from Sandhurst, Kate was invited to Sandringham for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas lunch, the first time a girlfriend had received such an invitation.”

“William had promised he would join the Middletons to celebrate Hogmanay at Jordanstone House. The setting could hardly have been more romantic [and] Kate was eagerly awaiting his arrival,” she wrote.

“At the last minute, William had a change of heart and decided to stay with his own family instead. For William it was no big deal, but for Kate the cancellation was a sign of something more sinister to come,” she went on to say.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” she claims.

