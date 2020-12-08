Kate Middleton was left in the lurch by William before holiday season

Prince William, after cancelling holiday plans with Kate Middleton before their wedding, had left his bride-to-be in tears.



As per royal biographer Katie Nicoll, the Duchess of Cambridge, prior to her marriage was left weeping after the couple had to spend their Christmas apart.

It was only a downhill from there for Kate as William also cancelled the plans he had for New Year’s Eve at the very late minute.

Writing in her book The Making of a Royal Romance, Nicholl claimed: “In November 2006, just before William graduated from Sandhurst, Kate was invited to Sandringham for the Royal Family’s traditional Christmas lunch, the first time a girlfriend had received such an invitation.”

“William had promised he would join the Middletons to celebrate Hogmanay at Jordanstone House. The setting could hardly have been more romantic [and] Kate was eagerly awaiting his arrival,” she wrote.

“At the last minute, William had a change of heart and decided to stay with his own family instead. For William it was no big deal, but for Kate the cancellation was a sign of something more sinister to come,” she went on to say.

“William had been having second thoughts and sat down with his father and his grandmother to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything,” she claims.