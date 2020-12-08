Prince Charles forced to forgo dukedom due to George V: report

Prince Charles was reportedly forced to forgo the legacy of Germanic titles due to a series of decisions made by his great-grandfather George V. All of which were orchestrated in an effort to showcase solidarity to the people of England during World War One.

The title in question revolved around the name Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. It initially seeped into the royal household after Queen Victoria married Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha.

Royal commentator Lydia Starbuck even shed light upon George V’s decision during her interview with Express UK.

She was quoted telling the publication, "There was one big problem for the ruling dynasty. People liked them, they could see they were working hard, they could see their commitment to the people.”

"But they were called Saxe-Coburg-Gotha, a German name and the enemy of Britain in the First World War was Germany. The German origins of George's family, of Queen Mary's family, she was Mary of Teck, began to become too problematic to ignore as the conflict came to its apogee.”

"In 1917, George took the decision to renounce all the German titles of his relatives and to change the name of his ruling house” because “It was just too German to survive."