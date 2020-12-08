Coronavirus claims 21 more lives in Sindh, infects 1,472 others

To date, Sindh has lost 3,081 lives due to coronavirus. Photo: Geo. tv/File

KARACHI: At least 21 more patients have lost their lives to coronavirus over the past 24 hours, equivalent to a 1.6% death rate, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah said on Tuesday.

In his daily COVID-19 situation report, Shah said that to date, Sindh has lost 3,081 lives due to coronavirus.

He said that as many as 11,242 samples were tested in a span of 24 hours out of which 1,472 were tested positive, raising the tally of total cases to 187,684 in Sindh so far. Moreover, the positivity rate of coronavirus in Sindh stands at 13%.

The provincial minister further said that 2,087,761 tests have been conducted in Sindh and the total number of positive cases has hit 187,684 so far.

He, however, added that of all the coronavirus cases, 86% or 162,041 patients had defeated the virus, including 1,108 who had recovered yesterday.

Currently, 22,562 patients are under treatment for coronavirus, out of which, 21,649 are in home isolation, 15 at isolation centres, and 898 are receiving medication at various hospitals across the province.

Read more: Coronavirus updates, December 8: Latest news on the COVID-19 pandemic from Pakistan and around the world

The condition of 769 patients is stated to be critical, including 77 who have shifted to life support systems.

The minister also said that out of 2,776 new cases reported in Sindh, 1,242 are from Karachi, 338 from District South, 370 from District East, 284 from District Central, 48 from District West, from Korangi 127, and 75 from Malir.

Hyderabad has reported 24 new cases, Mirpurkhas 28, Kashmore 26, Matiari 16, Jamshoro 14, Ghotki 10, Sujawaland Sukkur seven each.

Moreover, Naushehroferoze and Tando Mohammad Khan have reported six cases each, whereas, Larkana and Shaheed Benazirabad five each, Tando Allahyar, Dadu and Shikarpur four each, Badin three, Jacobabad two, Kambar, Khairpur, and Thatta have reported one case each over the past 24 hours.

The minister, once again, has urged people to abide by the directives issued by the government in order to curb the virus' spread.