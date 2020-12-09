Kim Kardashian gives fans holiday envy as she shares latest photos

Kim Kardashian set the temperature soaring as she shared stunning pictures from family getaway in Tahoe on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old reality satr is currently having fun-filled moments at an amazing spot ahead of Christmas with her mum Kris Jenner, sisters Khloe, Kourtney and Kylie and Kendall and all their children.

One of the pictures, she shared on social media, shows her enjoying the relaxing moments in a bath tub. She also flaunted her curves in tiny oufit to receive massive applause from the admirers.

Sharing sizzling photos from her dreamy skiing holiday on Instagram, Kim left a sweet caption: Always find your light!

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star caught the eye of her sister Khloe as she dropped a comment: 'I am dying.' Us too Khloe, us too.

The famous family is reportedly also filming for the final season of their reality series KUWTK during their family getaway in Tahoe.