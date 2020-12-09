John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

John Cena turned to his Instagram and randomly dropped a photo of Ranveer Singh

John Cena has always been known far and wide as one of the biggest fans of Bollywood and his most recent social media post is proof.

The wrestling icon turned to his Instagram and randomly dropped a photo of Ranveer Singh striking a pose with a fan donning a face mask that had a quote from his film Gully Boy printed over it.

Cena posted the image without a caption leaving some confused and a whole lot of people amused, including Singh himself.



Dropping a comment underneath, Singh could barely contain his laughter as he wrote, “Kuch bhi [anything],” along with laughing emojis.

Arjun Kapoor also dropped by in the comment section and wrote: “Baba Baba Baba.”