Mahira Khan shares BTS photos of her and Fawad Khan’s next film ‘Neelofar’

Pakistan’s favourite on-screen couple, Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan will soon be gracing the silver screens with their upcoming film, Neelofar.

Turning to her Instagram, the Raees star unveiled behind-the-scenes photos of the film as she and her Humsafar costar wrapped up the shoot for the film.

Alongside the photos, Mahira wrote a heartfelt caption about her character as well as the cast and crew of the film.

“I take with me a piece of you.. leaving a bit of my soul with you. My darling Neelofar, I shall miss you, oh so much,” she wrote.

“Here is a shout out to all those who worked on this film. Each and every one of them put their heart and soul in it. Can’t wait for all of you to see our hard work and love on your screens soon. Ameen,” she added.



Mahira and Fawad’s on-screen chemistry in Humsafar had been a hit, after which the two were cast alongside each other in Bilal Lashari’s Maula Jutt. Neelofar will be the actors’ third on-screen pairing.