Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Web Desk

'Coronavirus is for real': Neelam Munir requests fans for prayers after testing COVID-19 positive

Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Pakistani actress Neelam Munir poses for a photo-shoot. Photo: File

Pakistani actress Neelam Munir said that she has tested positive for coronavirus and has requested fans to remember her in prayers.

Breaking news on Instagram, the Wrong Number 2  starlet has urged people to accept coronavirus as a reality and abide by the precautionary measures religiously in order to keep the virus at bay.

"I would like to give you all a helpful update on some things that I have been going through at my end for the past few days. I have tested positive for COVID-19, however, my family members are safe and healthy, Alhumdulliah," the actress informed her fans on social media.

Read more: Zarnish Khan undergoes 'sudden' surgery, asks fans for prayers

Terming it as the "most challenging and difficult time" of her life that she ever had to endure, Muneer shared that she had quarantined herself soon after the news broke to her and since then she is doing much better.

"I request all my fans to please pray for my speedy recovery and I also request you all to observe the [Standard Operating Procedure] SOPs. Protect your loved ones by wearing masks in public places, avoid large gatherings, boost your immune system, and above all trust in Allah," she advised her following on the photo-sharing app.

