Kriti Sanon reminds fans the ‘pandemic hasn’t gone’ following COVID-19 diagnosis 

B-Town star Kriti Sanon confirmed the news about her COVID-19 diagnosis and gave an update about her condition.

The Luka Chuppi star turned to her social media and gave a health update after news broke out earlier about her contracting coronavirus.

"I'd like to inform everyone that I have tested positive for COVID-19. There's absolutely nothing to worry as I am feeling fine and have quarantined myself as per BMC and my doctor's advice. So, I am gonna ride this tide, rest it out and resume work soon,” she wrote.

“Till then, I am reading all the warm wishes and they seem to be working. Be safe guys, the pandemic hasn't gone yet,” she added.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and their director Raj Mehta also tested positive while the filming process for Jug Jugg Jeeyo was going on. 

