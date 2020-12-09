Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song

As the days of the release of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie Coolie No 1 are edging closer to an end, fans are getting treated with new content from the film.

Taking to Instagram, the diva excitedly shared the release of the film's song named Husnn Hai Suhana.

In a video post on Instagram, the stunner along with her costar Varun Dhawan could be seen busting some moves to the groovy song.



The film will be ready for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

The Sara and Varun-starrer will be available to watch in over 200 countries. The film is a remake of Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film with the same name.

