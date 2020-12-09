Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
By
Web Desk

Sara Ali Khan excited 'with every ounce' for release of 'Coolie No 1' song

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

As the days of the release of Sara Ali Khan's upcoming movie Coolie No 1 are edging closer to an end, fans are getting treated with new content from the film. 

Taking to Instagram, the diva excitedly shared the release of the film's song named Husnn Hai Suhana.

In a video post on Instagram, the stunner along with her costar Varun Dhawan could be seen busting some moves to the groovy song. 

The film will be ready for viewing on Amazon Prime Video on December 25, 2020.

The Sara and Varun-starrer will be available to watch in over 200 countries. The film is a remake of Karisma Kapoor's 1995 film with the same name.

Take a look: 



More From Bollywood:

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room

Indian actor VJ Chitra found dead in her hotel room
John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

John Cena leaves Ranveer Singh amused after posting the actor’s selfie

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Sara Ali Khan teases fans with new song from 'Coolie No 1'

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday

Kareena Kapoor sends love to her ‘beautiful’ mother-in-law on Sharmila Tagore on 76th birthday
Saif Ali Khan slammed by Mukesh Khanna over recent comments: ‘Think before you speak!’

Saif Ali Khan slammed by Mukesh Khanna over recent comments: ‘Think before you speak!’
Sushant Singh Rajput remembered as ‘Kedarnath’ turns two

Sushant Singh Rajput remembered as ‘Kedarnath’ turns two

Deepika Padukone opens up on her 2021 plans and going back to work amid pandemic

Deepika Padukone opens up on her 2021 plans and going back to work amid pandemic
Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap lock horns as Sonam Kapoor gets kidnapped in ‘AK vs AK’

Anil Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap lock horns as Sonam Kapoor gets kidnapped in ‘AK vs AK’
Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19

Kriti Sanon tests positive for COVID-19
Indian TV actress Divya Bhatnagar succumbs to Covid-19

Indian TV actress Divya Bhatnagar succumbs to Covid-19
Katrina Kaif completely unrecognizable as she gives major winter fashion goals

Katrina Kaif completely unrecognizable as she gives major winter fashion goals
Kangana Ranaut reminisces her childhood days: 'As a child I don’t remember playing with children'

Kangana Ranaut reminisces her childhood days: 'As a child I don’t remember playing with children'

Latest

view all