Miley Cyrus spills the beans behind her ‘genetic predisposition’ to rock mullets

Miley Cyrus tickled some funny bones with her candid take on ‘rocking’ her mullet during quarantine and fans are still reeling from her hilarious admission.

The Grammy award winning singer shed light on her "genetic predisposition to rock a mullet" over on the Jimmy Kimmel Show.

She explained, "All of us have had to adjust, a lot of things shutting down, keeping us from doing our kind of standard routines, which one of them was going to get a haircut for me. So my mom offered, you know my bangs, I already had bangs and they were getting long.”

"And [my mom] said, ‘Well I can cut your hair, but I only know how to do one hairstyle, and I’ve been doing this since 1992 for your dad and for your brothers.’ And all my mom can do is a mullet so I had one option and needed it."

While she was trying to explain the overall mullet style she made a quip that had the host roaring in laughter. “It just kinda grows naturally shorter up top and longer in the back, that’s just kind of a natural shape that our hair grows in.”