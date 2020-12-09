PMC asks students to download roll number slips for Special MDCAT 2020 exam

The logo of the Pakistan Medical Council (PMC). — Twitter

The Pakistan Medical Council on Wednesday announced that it had issued roll number slips for the Special Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 exam — that is scheduled for December 13.

"Roll number slips for the Special MDCAT Examination on 13th December 2020 for COVID-19 positive applicants are now available to download," it said.



The applicants can download their roll number slips from here.

Things for students to note:

- Test date: 13th December 2020



- Reporting time: 10am

- Bring original COVID-19 positive test report

- If any candidate is found reappearing in the exam, his/her test will stand cancelled and no result will be announced.