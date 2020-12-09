PMC asks students to download roll number slips for Special MDCAT 2020 exam

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020
The Pakistan Medical Council on Wednesday announced that it had issued roll number slips for the Special Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2020 exam — that is scheduled for December 13.
"Roll number slips for the Special MDCAT Examination on 13th December 2020 for COVID-19 positive applicants are now available to download," it said.
The applicants can download their roll number slips from here.
- Test date: 13th December 2020
- Reporting time: 10am
- Bring original COVID-19 positive test report
- If any candidate is found reappearing in the exam, his/her test will stand cancelled and no result will be announced.