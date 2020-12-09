Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Beyonce, Rihanna and Taylor Swift make annual Forbes list

Wednesday Dec 09, 2020

Rihanna, Beyonce and Taylor Swift have been named on Forbes' Most Powerful Women list.

The Kardashians and Jenners have been snubbed from Forbes' World's Most Powerful Women list even after having vast public profile, and growing beauty and shapewear empire.

The reality star Kim Kardashian and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner were left out even after being in spotlight due toe their activities on social media.

Oprah Winfrey emerged as the highest ranking entertainment figure on Forbes' list, earning 20th position, while Rihanna was given 69th place.

Beyonce secured 73rd place and Taylor Swift got the 82nd spot, with Reese Witherspoon coming in 92nd position.

The list was widely dominated by businesswomen and politicians as the German Chancellor Angela Merkel topped the row.

Making her first entry, US Vice President-elect Kama la Harris won the third place below European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde.

On the other hand, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern earned 32nd position, and Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg was at 52.

