Prince Harry elated over British Army’s decision to ‘redesign’ health care

Wednesday Dec 09 2020
Prince Harry recently came out hailing the British Army for taking the plunge and “completely redesigning” the health care system for veterans and current officers.

For those unversed, the change in question is the Army's decision to add mandatory mental health training sessions within its core training regimens.

Per a report collected by Express UK, Prince Harry was quoted saying, “This is an amazing step forward for the British military and furthers the global leadership of our armed forces. There should be no difference between how we view our physical fitness and mental fitness and training both will help our service men and women excel, as well as being best prepared for what they may face, in any situation.”

This move came after the Minister for Defence People and Veterans, Johnny Mercer expressed the need for a revamp to the House of Commons.

Mr. Mercer believes, “Over the last two years we’ve made a real effort to completely redesign the mental health care provision for our armed forces personnel both during their time in service and when they leave.”

“I’m delighted to confirm for the time this country’s armed forces will receive mandatory mental health training every year from the 1st April next year and I pay tribute to the service chiefs who’ve led the way in this significant policy change.”

