Ariana Grande’s 'Sweetener’ world tour concert film to be released on Netflix

Ariana Grande has announced that her concert movie Sweetener world tour will be released on streaming giant Netflix on December 21, a year after the tour finished.

Sharing the teaser on her Instagram handle, the Rain On Me singer wrote, “dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u.”

“Releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years. i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years)”

“But i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of. making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now. although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am.”

Ariana further said “i’ve learned, seen and felt so much. it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u. “excuse me, i love you” dec 21.”

The trailer of Sweetener World Tour will be released late Thursday.