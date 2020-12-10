Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Behroze Sabzwari discharged from hospital, back home ‘healthy and happy’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

Behroze Sabzwari discharged from hospital, back home ‘healthy and happy’

Pakistani star Behroze Sabzwari, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has been discharged from hospital and is back home ‘healthy and happy’, his son Shahroz Sabzwari has confirmed.

The Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa actor shared an Instagram story where he confirmed that his father is back home ‘healthy and happy.”

He wrote, “By the grace of Allah Pak and Sadqa-e-Nabi Pak (SAWW) and with the duas of my elders, my father is back home from hospital healthy and happy” followed by a heart emoticon.

Shahroz also thanked his fans for their prayers.

He wrote, “Thank you all for the prayers.”

Earlier, Shahroz Sabzwari had said that his father will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two as his health was improving.

More From Entertainment:

Armeena Khan shares her two cents on social media trolls

Armeena Khan shares her two cents on social media trolls
Cyberpunk 2077: How long will it take to meet Keanu Reeves's character?

Cyberpunk 2077: How long will it take to meet Keanu Reeves's character?
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul lands in Pakistan on short visit

Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul lands in Pakistan on short visit
Prince Charles’s overseas tours dubbed ‘disastrous’: report

Prince Charles’s overseas tours dubbed ‘disastrous’: report
The Queen believes the ‘monarchy in safe hands’ with Prince William, Kate: report

The Queen believes the ‘monarchy in safe hands’ with Prince William, Kate: report
Taylor Swift got ‘triggered’ by Scooter Braun’s master’s fiasco

Taylor Swift got ‘triggered’ by Scooter Braun’s master’s fiasco
Ariana Grande’s 'Sweetener’ world tour concert film to be released on Netflix

Ariana Grande’s 'Sweetener’ world tour concert film to be released on Netflix
Kaley Cuoco reminisces upon the time a ‘Big Bang Theory’ gag fell flat

Kaley Cuoco reminisces upon the time a ‘Big Bang Theory’ gag fell flat
Prince Philip helped curate Prince William’s training or the throne: report

Prince Philip helped curate Prince William’s training or the throne: report
Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry change for the worst after marriage

Meghan Markle has made Prince Harry change for the worst after marriage

Josh O'Connor blasts British minister over The Crown's fiction disclaimer demand

Josh O'Connor blasts British minister over The Crown's fiction disclaimer demand

Latest

view all