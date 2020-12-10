Behroze Sabzwari discharged from hospital, back home ‘healthy and happy’

Pakistani star Behroze Sabzwari, who was diagnosed with Covid-19, has been discharged from hospital and is back home ‘healthy and happy’, his son Shahroz Sabzwari has confirmed.



The Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa actor shared an Instagram story where he confirmed that his father is back home ‘healthy and happy.”

He wrote, “By the grace of Allah Pak and Sadqa-e-Nabi Pak (SAWW) and with the duas of my elders, my father is back home from hospital healthy and happy” followed by a heart emoticon.

Shahroz also thanked his fans for their prayers.

He wrote, “Thank you all for the prayers.”

Earlier, Shahroz Sabzwari had said that his father will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two as his health was improving.