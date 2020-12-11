Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

As quarantine ends, Pakistani cricketers ditch hotels to enjoy the beautiful outdoors in New Zealand

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Pakistani cricketers enjoy their tour to New Zealand. Photo Courtesy: Instagram

After days of isolation and much anticipation, the Pakistani cricketers are finally relishing their stay in New Zealand as they ventured outside, making sure to show their fans the lovely sights they took in. 

The Pakistan cricket team squad and support staff members were allowed to step out on Tuesday by the New Zealand authorities after their coronavirus results returned negative. Soon after, the players took to social media to celebrate.

Read more: Smiles, selfies and lots of posing as 'liberated' Pakistan players go sightseeing in New Zealand

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim posted a picture where he can be seen posing in a background with the breathtaking mountains and the glistening sea. "View like this! COVID free paradise," the young cricketer wrote as the caption of the photo shared on his Instagram profile.

Imad also shared snaps where he can seen sharing the frame with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.

Read more: Happy faces as life returns to normal for Pakistan cricketers after 2 weeks of New Zealand isolation

Meanwhile, other cricketers including opening batsman Imam ul Haq and former captain Azhar Ali gave us a peek into their tour.

Members of Pakistan Shaheens and the Pakistan national team will now stay in separate facilities in Queenstown.

Pakistan Shaheens’ squad members will travel to Whangarei on December 14 where they will play a four-day game against Kiwis from 17th. Pakistan’s senior national team will travel to Auckland on December 15 to play the first T20I on December 18.

More From Sports:

Bromance flourishes between Shaheen Afridi, Shinwari and Haris Rauf

Bromance flourishes between Shaheen Afridi, Shinwari and Haris Rauf
What an innings: Cricket tops Pakistan Google searches for third year in a row

What an innings: Cricket tops Pakistan Google searches for third year in a row
Sarfraz Ahmed is a different captain than others: Mickey Arthur

Sarfraz Ahmed is a different captain than others: Mickey Arthur
Pakistan's ICC Test ranking does not reflect team's potential, says Shan Masood

Pakistan's ICC Test ranking does not reflect team's potential, says Shan Masood
'This is not Switzerland': A peek into Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar's morning run in Islamabad

'This is not Switzerland': A peek into Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar's morning run in Islamabad
Are Shahid Afridi and Supernatural's Jensen Ackles doppelgängers? Twitter seems to think so

Are Shahid Afridi and Supernatural's Jensen Ackles doppelgängers? Twitter seems to think so
ICC releases T20I players' rankings, Malan continues as top batsman

ICC releases T20I players' rankings, Malan continues as top batsman
South Africa to tour Pakistan after 14 years, confirms PCB

South Africa to tour Pakistan after 14 years, confirms PCB
Smiles, selfies and lots of posing as 'liberated' Pakistan players go sightseeing in New Zealand

Smiles, selfies and lots of posing as 'liberated' Pakistan players go sightseeing in New Zealand
Pak vs NZ: Green shirts back in field with first practice session in Queenstown

Pak vs NZ: Green shirts back in field with first practice session in Queenstown
Pak vs NZ: Men In Green set to return to cricket field on Wednesday

Pak vs NZ: Men In Green set to return to cricket field on Wednesday

Pakistan’s famed sports journalist Zainab Abbas talks about challenges she faced as a woman

Pakistan’s famed sports journalist Zainab Abbas talks about challenges she faced as a woman

Latest

view all