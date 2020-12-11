As quarantine ends, Pakistani cricketers ditch hotels to enjoy the beautiful outdoors in New Zealand

Pakistani cricketers enjoy their tour to New Zealand. Photo Courtesy: Instagram

After days of isolation and much anticipation, the Pakistani cricketers are finally relishing their stay in New Zealand as they ventured outside, making sure to show their fans the lovely sights they took in.

The Pakistan cricket team squad and support staff members were allowed to step out on Tuesday by the New Zealand authorities after their coronavirus results returned negative. Soon after, the players took to social media to celebrate.

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim posted a picture where he can be seen posing in a background with the breathtaking mountains and the glistening sea. "View like this! COVID free paradise," the young cricketer wrote as the caption of the photo shared on his Instagram profile.



Imad also shared snaps where he can seen sharing the frame with Pakistani skipper Babar Azam.

Meanwhile, other cricketers including opening batsman Imam ul Haq and former captain Azhar Ali gave us a peek into their tour.

Members of Pakistan Shaheens and the Pakistan national team will now stay in separate facilities in Queenstown.

Pakistan Shaheens’ squad members will travel to Whangarei on December 14 where they will play a four-day game against Kiwis from 17th. Pakistan’s senior national team will travel to Auckland on December 15 to play the first T20I on December 18.