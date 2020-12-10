Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Saida Imtiaz shows snippet as Jemima Goldsmith from Imran Khan biographical movie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

We have been given a glimpse of Prime Minister Imran Khan's biographical movie Kaptaan.

Actress Saida Imtiaz, who plays Khan's former wife Jemima Goldsmith, shared a picture on Instagram looking like the spitting image of her character. 

According to her caption, she was freezing as her outfit, which consisted of a traditional, all-white shalwar kameez along with a red shawl, as it did not do justice in the freezing weather. 

"I was literally freezing . .wore shalwar kameez made out of net. My feet and hands were all numb almost red like a chicken," the caption read. 

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton and Prince William's new confidence will lead them to the throne?

Kate Middleton and Prince William's new confidence will lead them to the throne?
Kate Middleton, Prince William share video of their train tour

Kate Middleton, Prince William share video of their train tour

'Aslihan Hatun' shares throwback picture from the sets of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'

'Aslihan Hatun' shares throwback picture from the sets of 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'
Taylor Swift to drop new album 'Evermore'

Taylor Swift to drop new album 'Evermore'
Queen Elizabeth's 'nasty little nickname' fabricated by 'The Crown' makers?

Queen Elizabeth's 'nasty little nickname' fabricated by 'The Crown' makers?

What are Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir up to these days?

What are Sarah Khan, Falak Shabir up to these days?
YouTuber Sham Idrees congratulates Shahveer Jafry on engagement

YouTuber Sham Idrees congratulates Shahveer Jafry on engagement
Disney's new plan leaves Hollywood concerned

Disney's new plan leaves Hollywood concerned

Queen’s sweetheart Zara Tindall's hubby on wife's pregnancy: 'I’d like a boy this time'

Queen’s sweetheart Zara Tindall's hubby on wife's pregnancy: 'I’d like a boy this time'
Hira Mani, husband Salman Shaikh twin in white outfit on birthday of their son Ibrahim

Hira Mani, husband Salman Shaikh twin in white outfit on birthday of their son Ibrahim
Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn the heat up in most recent snaps

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor turn the heat up in most recent snaps
Armeena Khan shares her two cents on social media trolls

Armeena Khan shares her two cents on social media trolls

Latest

view all