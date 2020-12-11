Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 11 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives love, hero’s welcome in Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who landed in Pakistan on Thursday, received love and warm welcome in the country on his first visit.

Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, arrived in Pakistan upon invitation of a private business company on Thursday.

The Turkish actor landed at Lahore airport for a brief visit.

The photos and videos of Engin Altan are circulating on social media, where the actor can be seen receiving love and hero’s welcome from the officials and fans in Pakistan.

He was also presented a sword on his first day of his arrival in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Engin Altan is all set to hold a press conference on Friday.

According to reports, the Turkish star will address his Pakistani fans via a presser, scheduled to take place at 11:30AM.

More From Entertainment:

Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu

Kardashians headed back to TV with new deal on Hulu
Korean band BTS named Time's entertainer of the year

Korean band BTS named Time's entertainer of the year
Barbara Windsor of iconic 'EastEnders' fame dead at 83

Barbara Windsor of iconic 'EastEnders' fame dead at 83
Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' to address Pakistanis in a press conference today

Engin Altan aka 'Ertugrul' to address Pakistanis in a press conference today
Queen Elizabeth resented Princess Margaret over contentious love life

Queen Elizabeth resented Princess Margaret over contentious love life
Prince Charles's subtle nod as he gives Meghan and Harry key spot

Prince Charles's subtle nod as he gives Meghan and Harry key spot
Lizzo gets candid about coping with body-image issues: 'Why am I so disgusting?'

Lizzo gets candid about coping with body-image issues: 'Why am I so disgusting?'
Ellen DeGeneres struggles with low ratings after workplace scandal topples her fame

Ellen DeGeneres struggles with low ratings after workplace scandal topples her fame
Natalie Portman says she felt 'unsafe' after being sexualised as a child

Natalie Portman says she felt 'unsafe' after being sexualised as a child
Chrissy Teigen shuts down troll attacking her for 'going on about everything'

Chrissy Teigen shuts down troll attacking her for 'going on about everything'
Nikkie Tutorials says arrests made four months after harrowing robbery

Nikkie Tutorials says arrests made four months after harrowing robbery

Ben Affleck to star in George Clooney's 'The Tender Bar'?

Ben Affleck to star in George Clooney's 'The Tender Bar'?

Latest

view all