‘Ertugrul’ star Engin Altan receives love, hero’s welcome in Pakistan

Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan, who landed in Pakistan on Thursday, received love and warm welcome in the country on his first visit.



Engin Altan, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, arrived in Pakistan upon invitation of a private business company on Thursday.

The Turkish actor landed at Lahore airport for a brief visit.

The photos and videos of Engin Altan are circulating on social media, where the actor can be seen receiving love and hero’s welcome from the officials and fans in Pakistan.

He was also presented a sword on his first day of his arrival in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Engin Altan is all set to hold a press conference on Friday.

According to reports, the Turkish star will address his Pakistani fans via a presser, scheduled to take place at 11:30AM.