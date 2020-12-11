Can't connect right now! retry
Pregnant Anushka Sharma showers love on husband Virat Kohli on 3rd wedding anniversary

Mom-to-be Bollywood star Anushka Sharma extended love and sweet wishes to her husband Virat Kohli on their third wedding anniversary on Friday.

The Zero actress, who is set to welcome her first baby with Kohli, took to Instagram to wish the hubby on their third wedding anniversary.

Mom-to-be Anushka shared a loved-up photo with the hubby and wrote, “3 years of us & very soon, 3 of us. Miss you.”

Anushka’s best friend and fellow B-town star Katrina Kaif was the first to shower love on the endearing post.

Virat also turned to social media and shared a throwback monochrome photo from their wedding and wrote, “3 years and onto a lifetime together” followed by a heart emoticon.

The celebrity couple is expecting their first child in January next year. 

