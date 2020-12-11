Kim Kardashian left 'messed up' following Brandon Bernard’s execution

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian was left "crying all morning" following the news of Brandon Bernard’s execution.

Kim was part of the high-profile campaign urging to stop his execution and in general has been a vocal advocate for prison reform.

He was executed by lethal injection at a federal prison in Indiana for his role in the killing of youth ministers Todd and Stacie Bagley in 1999, making him 18-years-old at the time of the crime.

According to Kim, while the 40-year-old was part of the crime "his role was minor compared to that of the other teens involved, two of whom are home from prison now".

Taking to Twitter, the KKW Beauty founder shared the heart-breaking conversation she had before his death adding that the tragedy has "messed" her up.

"I’m so messed up right now. They killed Brandon. He was such a reformed person. So hopeful and positive until the end. More importantly he is sorry, so sorry for the hurt and pain he has caused others," she wrote.

She also shared the gripping details of Brandon's execution just moments before his death.

Take a look:



