Friday Dec 11 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receive fresh warning from Queen Elizabeth?

Friday Dec 11, 2020

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle has received a hidden warning from Queen Elizabeth ahead of their 12-month Megxit review, according to a report in UK's Daily Express.

Commenting on a recently held meeting between members of the royal family, the publication reported the Queen is creating a “New Firm” made up of eight senior members of the Royal Family.

According to the reports, the group of eight royals including  Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Princess Anne.

The report said "the new slimmed-down" monarchy will hold joint engagements events next year.

"The group of eight royals, who all met for a socially distanced event on Tuesday night, will hold joint engagements events next year," the report said.

Writing about the fans reaction, it said there may be a hidden message behind the Queen’s decision to exclude some royals from the “New Firm” - including Meghan and Harry.

