Saturday Dec 12 2020
Khloe Kardashian congratulates Tristan Thompson for Boston Celtics achievement

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Khloe Kardashian is supportive of Tristan Thompson and his career, says source

Khloe Kardashian is not shying away from congratulating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson for his massive wn for the Boston Celtics.

The famous footballer recently signed a contract to play with the two-year $19 million deal to play for the Boston Celtics over a few weeks ago and fans could not be happier.

The player took the amazing news to his Instagram on Thursday, and shared a picture of himself pulling off a green Celtic jersey with the number 13 printed on it.

“Year 10,” wrote Thompson alongside the picture with two green leaves. Showing off his sportsman spirit, the footballer also flexed his muscles proudly.

Khloe Kardashian, mother to Tristan Thompson’s daughter True, did not shy away from celebrating this victory with her ex-partner. "Wooooohoooooooooo," she wrote with a bunch of four-leaf clover emojis in the other.

As for how Khloe feels about Tristan relocating cities, sources reveal, "Khloe is supportive of Tristan and his career. She is very much settled with True in LA and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life."

The insider added of their long-term future, "They don't know what's going to happen. They are still figuring things out."

