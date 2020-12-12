Kelly Clarkson accuses Brandon Blackstock of running company by fraudulent means

Can't connect right now! retry
Kelly Clarkson has come forth claiming that the talent management company her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock was running is fraudulent.

Amid the legal battle between Clarkson and her former management company, the singer has accused members of Starstruck Management, specifically Brandon and his father Narvel, of fraud and “illegal services.”

Clarkson filed the case in Los Angeles and specifically mentioned her partnership with Starstruck to be a “fraudulent and subterfuge device” for its “illegal services” as unlicensed agents.

Her father-in-law Narvel earlier filed a claim against Clarkson owing his company $1.4 million. He also demanded the celebrity to pay money based on her earnings from 'The Voice and her eponymous talk show'

Clarkson on the other hand alleges that the Blackstocks do not have the license to operate as agents in California. In her appeal to California Labor Commission, she revealed the agency hid that fact from her while “demanding unconscionable fees,” “acting in conflict of interest” with her, “giving false information and/or making false representations.”

As the matter remains unresolved, the singer’s divorce deed continues to delay.

