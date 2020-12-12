Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis dazzle at first-ever red carpet event

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

George and Charlotte can be seen holding dad William's hands, while Louis tugs along with his mom Kate

The Cambridge kids bowled the world over with their first-ever appearance at a red carpet event with mom Kate Middleton and dad Prince William. 

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis sent the internet swooning over their family outing when they went to a pantomime performance at the London Palladium.

In the pictures from the outing, George and Charlotte can be seen holding dad William's hands, while Louis tugs along with his mom Kate.

For their very first public red-carpet attendance, the kids were confidently dressed in coordinated outfits.

While Louis wore a blue wool jacket from one of Kate's go-to brands, Amaia, Charlotte donned a gray and blue checkered dress and George sported a red and blue sweater with pants.


