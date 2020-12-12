Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Kate Middleton defeated by 'most popular royal' Meghan Markle in worldwide poll

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Meghan Markle seen as a force to be reckoned in comparison to Kate Middleton's lowkey personality

Kate Middleton's popularity saw a major dip as Meghan Markle overshadowed with hers, claiming the title of the 'most popular royal' in a poll recently.

In a survey conducted by online shopping website OnBuy, the Duchess of Sussex achieved a popularity score of 14.5%, surpassing Kate Middleton by the smallest of margins on 14.4%.

Meanwhile, the Queen ranked third on the poll having a rating of 14.3%.

Meghan became a force to be reckoned with after she decided to leave the royal family and move to the US for an independent life.

In comparison, Meghan's husband Prince Harry's popularity dropped, ever since he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family.

Coming in at fourth position, Harry mustered 14.2 percent ratings, following the Queen.

The poll's results came in shortly after Queen Elizabeth unveiled new members of 'The Firm,' including Kate and William, Charles and Camilla, Edward and Sophie Wessex and herself.

Fans have been distraught by the way Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were sidelined by the monarch with this new plan.

