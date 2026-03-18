Late Eric Dane's family responds to Oscars tribute exclusion

Eric Dane’s family were affected by his omission from the “In Memoriam” segment at the Oscars 2026 which fans considered to be a disrespectful snub.

The Grey’s Anatomy star was reportedly excluded from the tributes because of the lack of airtime, as the Academy insiders later clarified, but his family was “saddened.”

Following the 98th Academy Awards ceremony, an insider close to the family told TMZ that while they were upset they also recognised that “it was a year of profound loss for the industry.”

While only a selected few late stars were given tribute during the show, all of them are posted online on the “In Memoriam” page of the Academy website.

The source told the outlet that they felt comforted knowing that he was paid tribute on the website.

Dane passed away in February after struggling with ALS – along with many other stars who left the world last year.

James Van Der Beek, who also passed away just days before Dane, was also left out of the segment at the Oscars, but he too is included on the online website.

Actress Brigitte Bardot, Cosby Show alum Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Lizzie McGuire dad Robert Carradine are also only honoured online, while Catherine O’Hara, Robert Duvall, Diane Ladd and Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton and Robert Redford — all received tributes on Sunday, March 15.