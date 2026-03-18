Niall Horan's new album 'Dinner Party' has a release date: Full tracklist

The former One Direction star will officially launch his next era this summer

Niall Horan’s upcoming album finally has a release date… and a name.

After weeks of teasing his new era, the former One Direction star has revealed that his fourth studio album is called Dinner Party, and it is set to release on June 5th.

“My brand new album ‘dinner party’ will be yours june 5th,” Horam, 32, wrote in an Instagram post, which also featured the album’s cover art and its full 12-song tracklist.

But fans won’t have to wait too long for a taste of the new album as its lead single of the same name will drop in just two days on Friday, March 20. Horan previously explained that the song is about the night he met his girlfriend, Amelia Woolley, at a dinner party six years ago.

In another Instagram post, he explained, “This song is about a really happy and big moment in my life. an evening at a simple dinner party that changed the course of my life. after writing the song, the words ‘dinner party’ became the nucleus for the rest of the record. that once in a lifetime moment that i am grateful for and for everything that came after that night.”

Niall Horan Dinner Party tracklist

Along with the album announcement, Horan unveiled the full tracklist for Dinner Party.

Tastes So Good Dinner Party Monochromatic She Gets It From Her Mother Better Man Little More Time Flowers Boys Are Fun Fighting Over Nothing Pretty Die If I Don’t End of an Era

Dedicated fans might recognise some of the song names as Horan hinted them in a teaser video full of Easter eggs a day prior, including a cake with the words “tastes so good,” a watch, and flower vases.