Bollywood star Arya Banerjee found dead in her residence

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Reports citing the police claimed that they had to break open door to her residence

Bollywood star Arya Banerjee was found dead in her residence in Kolkata on Friday.

Reports citing the police claimed that they had to break open the door to her residence after which her body was recovered from her bedroom.

Known for her performance in hits like The Dirty Picture, the 33-year-old actor was the daughter of late sitarist Nikhil Bandyopadhyay.

The police was called in, per the First Post, after the domestic help got suspicious when the actor did not respond to door bells or phone calls.

As per the house help, Arya kept to herself mostly and lived alone in her south Kolkata residence.

Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination while a forensic team has collected samples from her room to determine the cause of death.

