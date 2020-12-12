Imran Abbas finds his headshot stuck in a hilarious location all the way in India

Can't connect right now! retry
Pakistani actor Imran Abbas found himself stuck in a hilarious site across the border, all the way in India.

Sharing a sidesplitting photo of his headshot pasted on the door of a bathroom stall, the Khuda Aur Muhabat star couldn’t resist letting out a chuckle and sharing it with his 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

Turning to his Instagram Stories, Abbas dropped the photo of his photo plastered outside the gent’s toilet in India.

Sharing the picture, he added the caption: “A friend found this pic on the way to Mumbai to Gujrat, India,” he said along with laughing emojis. 

