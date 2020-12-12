Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan snapped at a clinic in Mumbai

The most-adored Bollywood couple diva Kareena Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan visited a clinic in Mumbai after their return from Palampur.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress, who is expecting her second baby with Khan, was snapped at the clinic late on Friday.

According to India media, Kareena visited the clinic for a routine checkup.

In the latest pictures circulating on social media, Kareena and Saif looked stylish and gave major couple goals as usual.

Kareena continues to give major maternity fashion goals in the dazzling photos.

Earlier, Bebo shared an adorable throwback photo with hubby on Instagram, calling him her ‘Saif haven’.

She wrote, “My saif-haven” followed by heart emoticons.

