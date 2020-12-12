Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 12 2020
By
Web Desk

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what working with Lady Gaga is really like

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

BLACKPINK’s Rosé reveals what it was really like working with Lady Gaga

BLACKPINK’s dynamic Rosé recently shed light on her candid thoughts about collaborating with Lady Gaga in Sour Candy.

The singer opened up about it all during her interview with Dazed Korea for their November issue.

In a fun Q&A session with fans Rosé got candid about Lady Gaga’s personality and work ethic. She was even quoted saying, “She went through every little detail about the lyrics, about the concept, about what the collaboration meant to her.”

“We were shocked at how humble and down-to-earth she was. I think that was a big thing in such a big pop star that we grew up looking up to.”


