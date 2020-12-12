BTS spill the beans behind recent ‘The Beatles’ comparisons

The boys from BTS amassed such success in 2020 that they began getting compared to The Beatles. However, only recently did they decide to break their silence on the matter.

The Beatles became a household name back in the 1960’s and to date have been known as one of the most influential musicians of their era. The main reason behind their popularity is attributed to the Beatlemania caused by fans at the time.

In that respect, BTS, much like The Beatles have a rather devoted fan base called ARMY and with their help, they have been able to make it big within the international market.

As TIME’s newest 2020 Entertainer of the Year, the boys sat down for a chat with the publication and gave their honest thoughts regarding the comparisons being made.

Not only did they gush over the love they have been receiving, but also shed light on some of their key differences.

V was the very first to come out and claim, “What’s different is that we’re seven. We also dance, sing, and appear on entertainment shows. We show our chemistry a lot, and we live life to the fullest in various ways. Life goes on.”

Later on into the chat even RM added. “I think that’s just kinda like a cliché of after The Beatles and we’re just some boys from Korea who love music and performance. That’s it.”