Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire over double standards: report

Saturday Dec 12 2020
Saturday Dec 12, 2020

A royal expert has come after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, all for driving a ‘gas-guzzling’ Cadillac Escalade.

This claim was brought forward by royal expert Angela Levin. She told talkRADIO listeners, "They have said they're not going to give up their gas-guzzling car even though they're worried about climate change and pollution in the air.”

She even went on to say, "I think to myself, how on earth can you expect other people to do it? We need an example, we need examples from the Royal Family."

"But they make themselves out to be so special that they don't have to abide by these things but they can tell us all what we have to do and how we have to do it."

