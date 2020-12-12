Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 12 2020
Taylor Swift sheds light on the message behind 'No Body, No Crime'

Saturday Dec 12, 2020

Taylor Swift sheds light on the message behind ‘No Body, No Crime’

Taylor Swift’s new track from the Evermore album titled No Body, No Crime reportedly draws in inspiration from the concept of female rage. In doing so it has transformed the singer into “the fourth Haim sister now.”

During her interview with Entertainment Weekly the Grammy award winning star explained her true motivations behind creating the piece and was quoted saying, "Working with the Haim sisters on No Body, No Crime was pretty hilarious.”

“It came about after I wrote a pretty dark murder mystery song and had named the character Este, because she's the friend I have who would be stoked to be in a song like that.”

"I had finished the song and was nailing down some lyric details and texted her, 'You're not going to understand this text for a few days but... which chain restaurant do you like best?' and I named a few."

"She chose Olive Garden and a few days later I sent her the song and asked if they would sing on it. It was an immediate 'YES.'”

The moment they agreed to collaborate together Swift and the Haim sisters began wondering, "We can't figure out why we hadn't collaborated sooner. We've toured together, played live together, choreographed dances like we're at summer camp, but it took a song about avenging your friend's murder to give us the idea to take this step. Long story short, I'm the 4th Haim sister now, confirmed."

