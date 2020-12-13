Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 13 2020
Selena Gomez's romance rumours with NBA player Jimmy Butler intensify

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Selena Gomez was seen hanging out with NBA player Jimmy Butler multiple times in the last week

Selena Gomez's is open to finding love again, despite a string of failed relationships

The songstress has been going on dates here and there, confirmed a source to E! and Entertainment Tonight, after she was seen hanging out with NBA player Jimmy Butler.

According to the insider, "The qualities that stand out to her in terms of a potential boyfriend are confident, supportive, smart, funny, trustworthy, and reliable."

About her equation with Butler, the source revealed, "Selena has enjoyed hanging out with Jimmy, but she is keeping her options open in terms of guys.

"She is comfortable dating, but also comfortable being single. She’s not rushing into anything whatsoever."

The insider concluded, "Selena is focusing on what makes her happy and what feels good to her—whether that’s a relationship or not."

