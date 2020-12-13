Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Eminent country singer Charley Pride loses battle to COVID-19 aged 86

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

'I'm so heartbroken that Charley Pride has passed away,' said Dolly Parton on Twitter 

African-American country legend Charley Pride passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday at the age of 86, according to his website.

Pride, who died in Dallas, was not the first Black artist to make important contributions to country music, but he was a trailblazer who emerged during a time of division and rancor. Between 1967 and 1987, Pride delivered 52 Top 10 country hits, won Grammy awards and became RCA Records’ top-selling country artist, according to the website.

“We’re not color blind yet, but we’ve advanced a few paces along the path and I like to think I’ve contributed something to that process,” Pride wrote in his memoir.

The Mississippi native picked cotton, served in the US Army and played baseball in the Negro league before moving to Nashville, becoming the first Black country star. He joined the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2000, Rolling Stone magazine said.

“I’m so heartbroken that one of my dearest and oldest friends, Charley Pride, has passed away,” country music star Dolly Parton said on Twitter. “It’s even worse to know that he passed away from COVID-19. What a horrible, horrible virus. Charley, we will always love you.”

Pride’s final performance came on Nov. 11, 2020, when he sang his hit “Kiss An Angel Good Mornin’” during the Country Music Association Award show at Nashville’s Music City Center.

“Charley Pride will always be a legend in Country music. He will truly be missed but will always be remembered for his great music, wonderful personality and his big heart,” country music star Reba McEntire said on Twitter.

More From Entertainment:

Sam Smith sends Shawn Mendes love after his apology on using incorrect pronoun

Sam Smith sends Shawn Mendes love after his apology on using incorrect pronoun
Experts lash out at Kate Middleton, Prince William for wasting taxpayers' money on royal tour

Experts lash out at Kate Middleton, Prince William for wasting taxpayers' money on royal tour
Meghan Markle hit relationship milestone with Trevor Engelson years ago, Harry still waiting

Meghan Markle hit relationship milestone with Trevor Engelson years ago, Harry still waiting
'The Crown' creator calls institution of monarchy 'insane' amid battle with the Queen

'The Crown' creator calls institution of monarchy 'insane' amid battle with the Queen
Rihanna 'brushed off A$AP Rocky's advances repeatedly over the years'

Rihanna 'brushed off A$AP Rocky's advances repeatedly over the years'
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to have baby in 2021? Sources suggest so

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to have baby in 2021? Sources suggest so
Selena Gomez's romance rumours with NBA player Jimmy Butler intensify

Selena Gomez's romance rumours with NBA player Jimmy Butler intensify
Gal Gadot joins TikTok ahead of 'Wonder Woman 1984' release

Gal Gadot joins TikTok ahead of 'Wonder Woman 1984' release

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will show their true colors next year: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will show their true colors next year: report
Expert explains why Queen Elizabeth won't step down

Expert explains why Queen Elizabeth won't step down
Ertugrul star touched by fan letter as his Pakistan visit comes to an end

Ertugrul star touched by fan letter as his Pakistan visit comes to an end
Queen Elizabeth’s senior housekeeper quits over Christmas row: report

Queen Elizabeth’s senior housekeeper quits over Christmas row: report

Latest

view all