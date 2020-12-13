Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Lil Wayne pleads guilty to firearm charge after flying with handgun

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Lil Wayne pleads guilty to firearm charge after flying with handgun

Famed rapped Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges on Friday.

The charges are linked to an investigation of his jet from back in 2019 after which authorities found a weapon.

Wayne, according to the Miami Herald, told US District Judge Kathleen Williams during a virtual hearing: “Your honor, I plead guilty.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28.

Earlier, the 38-yer-old was charged in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon—which is a federal offense that could result in prison sentence expanding to over a decade.

As per TMZ, the rapper was in 2009 convicted to a felony gun charge and had also been jailed for a year over the crime.

If convicted again, Wanye could be jailed for 10 years over the new charge that links to an incident where his plane was raided by federal agents back in December 2019.

During the investigation, a gold-plated .45 caliber handgun was found by officials along with drugs including marijuana, ecstasy and heroin.

More From Entertainment:

Sajal Ali posts thought-provoking message for fans

Sajal Ali posts thought-provoking message for fans
Ashanti tests positive for Covid-19 but ‘ok and not in any pain’

Ashanti tests positive for Covid-19 but ‘ok and not in any pain’
Prince Harry and William almost drove royals towards a ‘constitutional crisis’

Prince Harry and William almost drove royals towards a ‘constitutional crisis’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ties with royal family are stronger now, claims friend

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ties with royal family are stronger now, claims friend
Martin Bashir can opt out of giving evidence in BBC probe over Diana’s interview

Martin Bashir can opt out of giving evidence in BBC probe over Diana’s interview

Ryan Reynolds gets brutally roasted by Blake Lively in yet another post

Ryan Reynolds gets brutally roasted by Blake Lively in yet another post
Sam Smith sends Shawn Mendes love after his apology on using incorrect pronoun

Sam Smith sends Shawn Mendes love after his apology on using incorrect pronoun
Experts lash out at Kate Middleton, Prince William for wasting taxpayers' money on royal tour

Experts lash out at Kate Middleton, Prince William for wasting taxpayers' money on royal tour
Meghan Markle hit relationship milestone with Trevor Engelson years ago, Harry still waiting

Meghan Markle hit relationship milestone with Trevor Engelson years ago, Harry still waiting
'The Crown' creator calls institution of monarchy 'insane' amid battle with the Queen

'The Crown' creator calls institution of monarchy 'insane' amid battle with the Queen
Rihanna 'brushed off A$AP Rocky's advances repeatedly over the years'

Rihanna 'brushed off A$AP Rocky's advances repeatedly over the years'
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to have baby in 2021? Sources suggest so

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to have baby in 2021? Sources suggest so

Latest

view all