Lil Wayne pleads guilty to firearm charge after flying with handgun

Famed rapped Lil Wayne has pleaded guilty to federal firearm charges on Friday.

The charges are linked to an investigation of his jet from back in 2019 after which authorities found a weapon.

Wayne, according to the Miami Herald, told US District Judge Kathleen Williams during a virtual hearing: “Your honor, I plead guilty.”

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 28.

Earlier, the 38-yer-old was charged in Florida with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon—which is a federal offense that could result in prison sentence expanding to over a decade.

As per TMZ, the rapper was in 2009 convicted to a felony gun charge and had also been jailed for a year over the crime.

If convicted again, Wanye could be jailed for 10 years over the new charge that links to an incident where his plane was raided by federal agents back in December 2019.

During the investigation, a gold-plated .45 caliber handgun was found by officials along with drugs including marijuana, ecstasy and heroin.