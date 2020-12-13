Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 13 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s ties with royal family are stronger now, claims friend

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 13, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's relationship with the British royal family appears to be on the path towards betterment as they gear up to bid adieu to the tumultuous past year. 

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after a year filled with drama, rifts, setbacks and tragedies are ready to make things different in the coming year.

This includes their relationship with members of the royal family as Nicoll, writing for Vanity Fair, revealed that they are on much better terms now than they were before.

"It's been a big year for sure and one that has been a rollercoaster,” the outlet cited a close friend of the couple.

"2020 has seen them leave the royal family, leave Britain and move to LA to their dream home where they are finally able to lay down new roots,” the insider added.

Another friend of the couple told Vanity Fair that they have grown closer to the royals in the past few months.

"I have no doubt they will be video calling each other over Christmas," the second friend told the portal. 

More From Entertainment:

Sajal Ali posts thought-provoking message for fans

Sajal Ali posts thought-provoking message for fans
Ashanti tests positive for Covid-19 but ‘ok and not in any pain’

Ashanti tests positive for Covid-19 but ‘ok and not in any pain’
Prince Harry and William almost drove royals towards a ‘constitutional crisis’

Prince Harry and William almost drove royals towards a ‘constitutional crisis’
Martin Bashir can opt out of giving evidence in BBC probe over Diana’s interview

Martin Bashir can opt out of giving evidence in BBC probe over Diana’s interview

Ryan Reynolds gets brutally roasted by Blake Lively in yet another post

Ryan Reynolds gets brutally roasted by Blake Lively in yet another post
Lil Wayne pleads guilty to firearm charge after flying with handgun

Lil Wayne pleads guilty to firearm charge after flying with handgun
Sam Smith sends Shawn Mendes love after his apology on using incorrect pronoun

Sam Smith sends Shawn Mendes love after his apology on using incorrect pronoun
Experts lash out at Kate Middleton, Prince William for wasting taxpayers' money on royal tour

Experts lash out at Kate Middleton, Prince William for wasting taxpayers' money on royal tour
Meghan Markle hit relationship milestone with Trevor Engelson years ago, Harry still waiting

Meghan Markle hit relationship milestone with Trevor Engelson years ago, Harry still waiting
'The Crown' creator calls institution of monarchy 'insane' amid battle with the Queen

'The Crown' creator calls institution of monarchy 'insane' amid battle with the Queen
Rihanna 'brushed off A$AP Rocky's advances repeatedly over the years'

Rihanna 'brushed off A$AP Rocky's advances repeatedly over the years'
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to have baby in 2021? Sources suggest so

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra to have baby in 2021? Sources suggest so

Latest

view all