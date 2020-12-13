Ashanti tests positive for Covid-19 but ‘ok and not in any pain’

American singer Ashanti has confirmed on social media that she has been diagnosed with Covid-19 but she is ‘ok and not in any pain’.



Ashanti, 40 turned to Instagram and shared a statement that she had tested positive for Covid-19 but ‘ok and not in any pain’.

The statement reads: “Hey y’all I can’t believe I’m saying this but tested positive for Covid-19. I’m ok and not in any pain.”

“I’m actually down to the verzuz from my house… we’re trying to figure it out!!”.

Ashanti’s statement came just hours after the death of country music star Charley Pride from Covid-19 complications.