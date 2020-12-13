Maryam Nawaz urges participants to wear masks during Lahore jalsa

Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, wears a protective mask as she attends an anti-government protest rally organized by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of political opposition parties, in Peshawar, Pakistan November 22, 2020. REUTERS

LAHORE: PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Sunday urged the participants of Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally to abide by the coronavirus safety guidelines as responsible citizens.

Taking her request to Twitter, the PML-N leader asked the participants to wear masks to ensure their own safety and the well-being of their loved ones during what she called would be a "historic jalsa".

"Dear All, as responsible citizens, please remember to wear a mask for your own safety and that of your dear ones, at all times, before, during and after what is going to Insha’Allah a historic jalsa," Maryam said in a tweet.



The Opposition is expecting a big turnout at the rally while the government has asked the PDM to shun the politics of agitation for a while as the coronavirus situation is worsening day-by-day.

The health experts had also warned that large public gatherings would deteriorate the health crisis.

The opposition parties, under the banner of PDM, will put up their last power show in Lahore today.



A large stage has been established on the steps of Minar-e-Pakistan for the leadership while chairs are being set up on the ground at the forefront.

Generators have been hooked up and light installed for the rally beside the all-important sound system.

Despite the cold weather, workers of Opposition parties have started arriving at the ground, carrying flags, chanting slogans, warming up the atmosphere.

The organisers, however, have asked the supporters to reach the venue at 2 pm.