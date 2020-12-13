Ayeza Khan puts natural beauty on display in latest snap

Sunday Dec 13, 2020
Pakistan's beloved actress Ayeza Khan has been indulging fans with pictures from her family trip.
In her most recent snap she turned it down a notch and shared an adorable picture of herself, baring her natural beauty.
She can be seen wearing a baby blue sweater with her hair tied back, showing her gorgeous skin.
In the caption she shared some song lyrics
"I've got a hundred million reasons to walk away. But, baby, I just need one good one to stay," it read.
Fans couldn't help but shower her with compliments.
Take a look: