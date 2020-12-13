Can't connect right now! retry
BTS’s Jimin warns ARMY of the ‘worsening’ covid-19 crisis

BTS’s Jimin warns ARMY of the ‘worsening’ covid-19 crisis

BTS’s Jimin takes the internet by storm after coming out with a loving warning regarding the ‘worsening’ world crisis over on Twitter.

It no secret that Jimin and the rest of the boys from BTS have been extremely cautious about Covid-19 safety protocols even during award shows and acceptance speeches. So much so that their commitment has even set a universal standard with their cautiousness.

Thus, in an effort to remind fans of the looming dangers, Jimin took to his band’s official Twitter account and wrote, “The outside situation is getting worse day by day. Wear a mask well and always carry around with caution. Be careful and be careful, I hope things get better soon.”

This is not even the first time they boys have come out with heartfelt reminders regarding the global pandemic. 

During Jimin’s birthday special live he got candid about the crisis and spoke at length about all the children currently ‘stripped’ of joy while at home.

Even BTS Jungkook requested all of his fans to wear face masks at all times during multiple V Live sessions. 

